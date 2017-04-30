Letter: At Home in Darien thanks community supporters

To the Editor:

On behalf of At Home In Darien, I would like to thank The Community Fund of Darien, Joe Pankowski, Jr., and the law firm of Wofsey, Rosen, Kweskin & Kuriansky.

Wofsey, Rosen, Kweskin & Kuriansky have agreed to donate $500 to At Home In Darien as part of a matching gift via the Community Fund’s new venture philanthropy crowdfunding initiative, The Impact Vine – www.theimpactvine.org

The funds will go directly towards our “New Tires & Brakes for Darien Seniors” project and will enable us to purchase these items for our handicapped accessible van. Please visit the website and support the project so At Home In Darien can receive the generous matching gift.

Senior residents of Darien can contact At Home in Darien for transportation to surrounding towns via sedan or handicap accessible minivan for medical appointments, grocery shopping, social events, etc. This is just one of the many services we offer to senior residents of Darien at no charge, empowering them to live independently, comfortably and with dignity in their own homes for as long as possible.

With the support the Darien community, The Community Fund of Darien, and Wofsey, Rosen, Kweskin & Kuriansky, all Darien seniors can enjoy safe and comfortable rides with At Home In Darien to the places that keep them engaged, active, and healthy. Please visit our website www.athomeindarien.org, stop by our office at Town Hall, or call us at 203-655-2227 to learn more about the services we offer.

Gina Blum

Executive Director, At Home In Darien