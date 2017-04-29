Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day – Darien Police bin is open 24 hours

Darien’s State Rep. Terrie Wood reminds us that National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is today, Saturday, April 29. This event is part of a nationwide initiative to prevent prescription drug abuse and theft by encouraging residents to empty their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs.

The Darien Police Department Headquarters lobby is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week to accept excess and expired medications for proper disposal this week, and throughout the year.

Citizens looking to dispose of unwanted, excess and expired prescriptions and over-the-counter medications can use the safe, anonymous and secure permanent drop off box located in the lobby of the Darien Police Department. This will help reduce the supply of drugs that can potentially harm teens and adults while also protecting the environment from the improper disposal of these drugs. Properly disposing unwanted drugs is everyone’s responsibility as a matter of public health and safety. More than 70% of young people abusing prescription pain relievers get them through friends or family, a statistic that includes raiding the family medicine cabinet.

Details on what is or is not accepted is found here.

The lobby of Darien Police Headquarters is open to the public, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Discarded items are processed as “abandoned property” and safely incinerated. They can be dropped off free with no questions asked and no forms to fill out! Please, do not bring liquid medication or needles!

Darien Police Department is at 25 Hecker Avenue, Darien.