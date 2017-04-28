New half-day summer camp offered at Darien YMCA

The Darien YMCA is offering a new half-day summer camp for elementary school age children called Navigators. With activities similar to the Y’s full day camp, the Navigators program offers children fun and unique experiences with an opportunity to explore the outdoors, meet new friends, discover new interests and create memories that last a lifetime. Registration for the 2017 camp season is underway on the Darien YMCA website.

Parents have the option of choosing between morning Navigators which is held from 8:30 to 12:30 p.m. at Ox Ridge School and afternoon Navigators which is held from 1pm to 3:30pm at the Darien YMCA. Both programs are Monday through Friday and include arts and crafts, swimming in the Y’s indoor pools, boating and canoeing on Holly Pond, sports, and weekly field trips. Four two-week sessions of camp are offered. Session 1 is June 19 to 30, Session 2 is July 3 to 14, Session 3 is July 17 to 28, and Session 4 is July 31 to Aug. 11.

To learn more about the Darien YMCA’s camp programs and the new Navigator program, please visit our website at darien-ymca.org or contact Suzanne Richards, School Age Director at (203) 655-8228 ext. 1331, [email protected] For Gymnastics Camp information, please contact Nicole Kapitan at ext. 1355. For special needs contact Terri Accomando at ext.1351 or [email protected]



