Obituary: Lucia S. Sharpe — New Canaan shop seamstress, born in Italy

Lucia S. Sharpe, a resident of Norwalk, died on Sunday, April 23, 2017 at Norwalk Hospital. Born on May 27, 1925 in Sicily, Italy, she was the daughter of the late Francesco and Nunzia (Quaranta) Scalzo. She was 91. Lucia worked as a seamstress for The Whitney Shop in New Canaan, CT.

Lucia is survived by a daughter, Marie Algeri Petinakis of Norwalk and a son, Anthony Casella of Darien. She is also survived by two grandchildren, Carissa Marie Algeri Gulyas and her husband, Michael Bennett Gulyas; Ryan Peter Algeri and his wife Janie Medvedev Algeri and five great grandchildren, Kayla Algeri, Alyssa Algeri, Jaxon Gulyas, Mackenzie Algeri and Carter Gulyas. She also leaves behind a brother, Ciccino Scalzo of Sicily, Italy and a sister, Marie Conti of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

She was predeceased by her husbands, Sam Casella in 1979 and John Sharpe in 2006; and three brothers, Guido Scalzo, Giuseppe Scalzo and Vincenzo Scalzo and one sister, Santina Quaranta.

A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, April 28, at 11 a.m. at St. John R. C. Church, 1986 Post Road, Darien. Burial will follow at Spring Grove Cemetery, Darien.

— by The Darien Times