Public meeting to be held for Noroton Heights station area study

The Town of Darien will be hosting a public information meeting on Thursday, May 11 to discuss the Noroton Heights Station Area Study. The purpose of this study is to identify and address transportation needs in the station area relative to safety, traffic operations, accessibility, pedestrian and bicycle facilities, and parking.

The meeting will be on Thursday, May 11 at 7 p.m. the Mather Center cafeteria extension.

An important component of the study process is public outreach to Darien residents, business owners, commuters and local stakeholders who are concerned about transportation in Noroton Heights.

A public meeting will be held to provide interested citizens an opportunity to learn about the study purpose, initial study findings, and share their insights and concerns with the project team.

Please RSVP by noon on May 8 to Jeremy Ginsberg at [email protected].

For all other questions, please contact Kristin Hadjstylianos, WestCOG Associate Planner, at [email protected].