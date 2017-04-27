Darien actress makes arts center musical debut in ‘Baby’

Darien actress Hilary Webster is making her debut with DAC Stage in its spring musical, Baby, directed by Carin Zakes and written by Richard Maltby, Jr. and David Shire. Fellow Darien residents are contributing their talents as well; Nova Hall is producing the show, while her husband Jonathan is part of the ensemble cast. Dwayne Condon is musical director for the production. Performances take place on April 28, 29 and May 5 and 6 at 8 p.m., and April 30 at 2 p.m. in the Darien Arts Center’s Weatherstone Studio.

Webster, who recently moved to town, plays the part of Lizzie, one of the college students. Webster toured with the production of Androcles and the Lion with Children’s Stage Adventures as an actor/educator, and recently performed in Born Yesterday, Pinocchio, and The Jungle Book with the Peterborough Players. She has a bachelor’s degree in theater from Gordon College and has trained with the Moscow Art Theatre. She is currently part of the Equity Member Candidacy program.

Dwayne Condon is director of music an fine arts at Noroton Presbyterian Church in Darien. His accomplished career includes accompanying the Los Angeles Master Chorale, Los Angeles Philharmonic, Hollywood Bowl Orchestra.

Also cast in the production are Billy Shubeck, Peter Green, Jeffrey Aldana, Danielle A. Valdes and Lisa Spielman. Ensemble roles include Regina Elliott, Julie Thaxter-Gourlay, Beth Brandon, Alison Soderquist, Michele Salustri and Juan Londoño.

Baby is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International. Performances take place in the DAC Weatherstone Studio at 2 Renshaw Road, behind the Darien Town Hall. Tickets are $30 for adults and $25 for students and seniors at darienarts.org. For more information, call the DAC at (203) 655-8683.