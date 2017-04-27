Darien Times

A flawless Martin leads Wave to 7-0

Wave 7, Warriors 0

By Steven Buono on April 27, 2017 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports Lead · 0 Comments

darien-042717kateri

Senior Kateri Martin is undefeated, like the Wave. Courtesy Darien Athletic Foundation

GIRLS TENNIS

Kateri Martin shone through the recent gray gloom to shut out her Wilton opponent at No. 1 singles.

— Anne-Lise Brown

“A very competitive match on a gray day at DHS, luckily no rain fell,” said Wave coach Anne-Lise Brown as Darien got back to shutouts with a 7-0 win over the Warriors at home on Wednesday. “Kateri Martin played an exceptionally flawless match, winning in two straight love sets against a very talented opponent, Natalie Ivanov.”

Darien improves to 7-0, having won six by shutout.

“At No. 2 singles Lilly Ma only gave up one game each set against the Wilton freshman, Isabella Koziol, with many long and competitive points,” said Brown. “Both No. 3 and No. 4 singles were steady and No. 4 was last off the courts after a strong match that saw Darien come out on top.”

darien-042717ma

Sophomore Lilly Ma is dominant at No. 2. Courtesy Darien Athletic Foundation

Emilia Callery won 6-1, 6-1 at three singles, Emily Neuner won 6-1, 6-3 at four.

Mia Dursht and Daphne Gray won 6-1, 7-5 at No. 1 doubles.

“(They) saw a good comeback in the second set from Wilton, but not enough to change the tide,” said Brown.

Susie Alptekin and Elaina Cummiskey won 7-6 (10), 6-3 at two doubles.

“(It) was a tight match in the first set, ending in a tie-breaker going to Darien,” Brown said. “Second set Wilton came out with a 3-0 lead, but Darien clawed their way to the win.”

Quin Wolters and Hailey Zimmerman won 6-2, 6-3 at No. 3 doubles to complete the sweep. 

Steven Buono

Darien Times Sports Editor since 2000

