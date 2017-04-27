A flawless Martin leads Wave to 7-0

GIRLS TENNIS

Kateri Martin shone through the recent gray gloom to shut out her Wilton opponent at No. 1 singles.

“A very competitive match on a gray day at DHS, luckily no rain fell,” said Wave coach Anne-Lise Brown as Darien got back to shutouts with a 7-0 win over the Warriors at home on Wednesday. “Kateri Martin played an exceptionally flawless match, winning in two straight love sets against a very talented opponent, Natalie Ivanov.”

Darien improves to 7-0, having won six by shutout.

“At No. 2 singles Lilly Ma only gave up one game each set against the Wilton freshman, Isabella Koziol, with many long and competitive points,” said Brown. “Both No. 3 and No. 4 singles were steady and No. 4 was last off the courts after a strong match that saw Darien come out on top.”

Emilia Callery won 6-1, 6-1 at three singles, Emily Neuner won 6-1, 6-3 at four.

Mia Dursht and Daphne Gray won 6-1, 7-5 at No. 1 doubles.

“(They) saw a good comeback in the second set from Wilton, but not enough to change the tide,” said Brown.

Susie Alptekin and Elaina Cummiskey won 7-6 (10), 6-3 at two doubles.

“(It) was a tight match in the first set, ending in a tie-breaker going to Darien,” Brown said. “Second set Wilton came out with a 3-0 lead, but Darien clawed their way to the win.”

Quin Wolters and Hailey Zimmerman won 6-2, 6-3 at No. 3 doubles to complete the sweep.