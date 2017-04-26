Darien boys lax takes top spot in the nation in latest Under Armour power rankings

The Darien boys lacrosse team has reached the top of the polls. This is nothing new for a state poll, or even a regional poll, but now Darien is ranked as the number one team in the nation in the Inside Lacrosse Under Armour rankings. The power rankings are compiled by using regional polls, which are contributed to by coaches and media members in regions all over the country.

Darien took over the top spot over previous top team, Hill Academy in Ontario, Canada, was handed its first loss of the season by Culver Academy, a military academy in Indiana. Darien currently holds the nation’s longest winning streak at 40 consecutive games, and head coach Jeff Brameier was also recently honored for his 522nd win, making him the all time wins leader in Connecticut.

Darien has already beaten Manhasset, who is ranked 23rd. The game against New Canaan on April 29th will have implications in the poll as well, as New Canaan is currently ranked 19th, and has played close games against teams ranked 6th, 12th, and 14th ranked teams in Cold Spring Harbor, Brunswick, and McDonough respectively.The Darien boys also have an upcoming contest with St. Anthony’s, ranked 22nd, and strong unranked opponents such as Greenwich and Ridgefield.

Should Darien manage to make it through the entire season without losing, they will should maintain this number one spot, and be able to claim the title of national champion.