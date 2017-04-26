Darien Times

Board of Ed sets official Darien High School graduation date

By Dan Arestia on April 26, 2017 in Happenings, Lead News, News, Schools · 0 Comments

darien graduation 2010 capsThe Board of Education has officially set the graduation date for Darien High School as Friday, June 16.

The board had tentatively moved towards this being the date in late march. However, state legislation says that the date cannot officially be set until after April 1. As the April 25 meeting was the first of April, with no meeting occurring during April break, this was the first opportunity the board had to make the date official.

There were relatively few days missed this year due to weather. The last day of exams at DHS will be June 14, with June 15, serving as an exam make-up day, and graduation occurring on the 16.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Previous Post More streaking than the 70s for Wave that’s now won record 39 straight Next Post Editorial: Sexual assault comes in many forms — don't be afraid to talk, or listen
About author
Dan Arestia

Dan Arestia


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Darien Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Darien Times, 10 Corbin Drive, Floor 3, Darien, CT 06820

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress