Board of Ed sets official Darien High School graduation date

The Board of Education has officially set the graduation date for Darien High School as Friday, June 16.

The board had tentatively moved towards this being the date in late march. However, state legislation says that the date cannot officially be set until after April 1. As the April 25 meeting was the first of April, with no meeting occurring during April break, this was the first opportunity the board had to make the date official.

There were relatively few days missed this year due to weather. The last day of exams at DHS will be June 14, with June 15, serving as an exam make-up day, and graduation occurring on the 16.