For the Wave, a Mighty Casey really came to bat

BASEBALL

Twice it felt like annihilation. But Darien’s big-hitting 9-5 win at Stamford High on Monday was not such a slam dunk.

The victory was however a grand slam.

We were hitting in the clutch and that’s what won us the game. — Mike Scott

“We took the lead and were able to hang on,” said Wave coach Mike Scott. “Came up clutch when we needed a big at-bat. That’s really what it came down to.”

Casey Brown sparked the win clearing the bases with a power drive over the fence in the third inning on a 2-2 fastball.

“He did a good job of staying back, and letting the ball travel,” said Scott. “And he drove it the opposite way.

“It was one of those ones that you didn’t know if it had the height. But he crushed it.”

Rip Cord

And Cord Fox parked one right out of the park in the fourth, dropping it into the front yard of the house across the street.

“We had a couple of opportunities we were able to take advantage of,” said Scott. “It started in the third inning, loading the bases, and Casey Brown came up with a line drive shot and cleared them.”

Darien pitched by committee with Justin Jordan closing it out.

“Justin Jordan did a phenomenal job to close the game,” said senior captain Fox. “He came in during the sixth with two men on base and he had two huge strikeouts and we were able to secure the win.”

The Wave improves to 5-2 FCIAC and 6-4 overall.

Stamford goes to 2-4, 4-6.

“Yesterday’s win was a good win for us coming off our loss to Danbury,” Fox said. “We definitely wanted to get our hitting going a bit more and I think we accomplished that with Casey’s grand slam, and putting up nine runs.”

Stamford responded though and Darien went to Jackson Vaught on the mound.

“He got us out of a tough jam,” Scott said of the bottom of the third. “We held on to our lead.”

“Everyone got involved,” Fox said. “Defensively we had a good game and we did a good job getting our pitchers out of some jams.”

Fox hit his homer in the top of the fourth.

“We built up the base runners and were able to cash in with another big hit,” Scott said. “We were hitting in the clutch and that’s what won us the game.”

Peter Marren had a two-run single as part of the festivities at bat, Jordan scored three runs, Sean O’Malley smacked an RBI double.

“We had good production from the top half of our line-up,” Scott added.

Justin Van de Graaf gave Darien two strong innings, before Vaught came on in the third.

Marren took over in the fourth and Jordan finished it in the sixth and seventh.

“It was a committee approach, but each guy got us out of a tough jam to get us to the next guy,” said Scott.

Making it to the next step up in the standings will take for Darien to get it all in sync, then keep it there.

“We’ve been finding different ways to win but we’ve been finding different ways to lose too,” said Scott. “We still haven’t put a complete game together, from pitching, defense and hitting. It’s always been one part is kind of not in line with the other.

“So if we can get a complete game out of these guys, we’ll be a tough out. It’s time to start putting some of these pieces together.”