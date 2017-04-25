Obituary: Jean Frances Davis— native of England, long-time former Darien resident

Jean Frances Davis passed away surrounded by her children on April 22, 2017 at the Golden Isles Hospice in Brunswick, Georgia.

Jean was born in South Shields, County Durham, in England, attended high school at the South Shields Grammar School for Girls and graduated from Eastbourne College as a physical education teacher. After graduation, she worked as a teacher for two years before marrying and leading an adventurous period as a young bride in Libya, Ireland and Spain before arriving in the United States and settling in Darien in 1969. She has been a resident of Sunapee, New Hampshire since 2004.

Jean is survived by her sister, Katherine Margerison of Pannal, Yorkshire, England; by her husband of 54 years, Allan Davis; by their three children, Iain Davis (Bonnie) of Nashua, New Hampshire, Alison Davis of San Antonio, Texas, and Clare Rappaport (Andrew) of Wilton, Connecticut; by their six grandchildren, Jason Lewis (Cristi), Samantha and Lindsay Davis, Benjamin, Meredith and Zoe Rappaport; by one great-grandson, Hudson Lewis; by one step grand-daughter Desiree Dunphy; and by four step great-grandchildren, Charizma and Darius Dunphy, and Kadence and Payton Ryznar.

As a young woman Jean excelled at field hockey, playing club hockey in Ireland and, later, competitive tennis as a member of the Middlesex Club. After the children left home, Jean worked for the Stamford Bank, later absorbed by Bank of America, and as bookkeeper for her husband’s consulting engineering practice. Jean was active in her church, serving as a Deacon in the Noroton Presbyterian Church and in the Kearsarge Community Presbyterian Church in New London. At KCPC she was a long-term member of the Missions Committee and supported the Presbyterian Women, the Knitters and the Feed the Freezer program. Jean loved gardening and was an enthusiastic member of the Sunapee Gardeners.

For twenty years, Jean and Allan attended meetings related to transportation engineering, airports and parking in every corner of north America and she made many lasting friendships along the way.

A memorial service for Jean will be held at the Kearsarge Community Presbyterian Church on Saturday, June 3rd at 2:00 p.m. Memorial gifts may be sent to Kearsarge Community Presbyterian Church, 82 King Hill Road, New London, NH 03257, identified for the Jean Davis Memorial Fund.