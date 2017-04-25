Darien Times

Pech first in division at Boston Marathon

By Darien Times on April 25, 2017 in Sports Features, Sports Lead · 1 Comments

darien-042517pech

Heather Pech with the top prize for her division.

RUNNING

Heather Pech won her division at the Boston Marathon recently.

It was surreal to be part of an awards ceremony that included the elites.

— Heather Pech

Her time of 3:10:30 put her at the front of 698 runners.

Pech finished 270th of 11,973 women and 2,902nd of 26,411 in all.

“It was surreal to be part of an awards ceremony that included the elites,” Pech said. “American elites: Galen Rupp, Jordan Hasay, Desiree Lindan, (and others) are changing the face of marathoning and American running.”

Pech coaches youth running with the New Canaan Blazers.

Tags: ,

Previous Post Staying undefeated a matter of course for a deep Darien Next Post Letter: Darien Boy Scouts grateful for Pennington's support
About author
Darien Times

Darien Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

  • Mikee

    And what is her division? Is there a journalist in the house?

Darien Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Darien Times, 10 Corbin Drive, Floor 3, Darien, CT 06820

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress