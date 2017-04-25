Pech first in division at Boston Marathon

RUNNING

Heather Pech won her division at the Boston Marathon recently.

It was surreal to be part of an awards ceremony that included the elites. — Heather Pech

Her time of 3:10:30 put her at the front of 698 runners.

Pech finished 270th of 11,973 women and 2,902nd of 26,411 in all.

“It was surreal to be part of an awards ceremony that included the elites,” Pech said. “American elites: Galen Rupp, Jordan Hasay, Desiree Lindan, (and others) are changing the face of marathoning and American running.”

Pech coaches youth running with the New Canaan Blazers.