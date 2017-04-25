Darien Lights Brigade reaching end of fundraising efforts, hosts night at The Goose

On Thursday evening, April 27 from 7 to 10 p.m., The Goose will be hosting one of the final fundraising events for the Darien Lights Brigade. The DLB was created in the fall of 2016 to work in conjunction with the Darien Athletic Foundation to raise $750,000 by May 1. The DLB will be celebrating the end of this fundraising campaign with this Thursday’s night at The Goose. Local Darienites John Fay, Scott Hapgood, Chris Levine, John Novak, Jim Palen, and John Slonieski will be featured as “Guest Bartenders”.
The Goose will be donating 10% of all food and beverage proceeds from the bar. Additionally, the bartenders will be taking in the majority of the tips from the evening, which will 100% be donated to DLB . All are welcome!
May 7, Michael Carozza, owner of Carozza Fitness, 316 Cortland Avenue, Stamford, is sponsoring a day of fun and fitness from 10 to 1 p.m. to support the Darien Lights Brigade, the Darien community and its student athletes. To register visit www.carozzafitness.com
Visit WWW.Darienlightsbrigade.com to learn more. All donations go to the Darien Athletic Foundation which is a 501(c)3 charitable organization.