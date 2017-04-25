Never-say-die Darien smite Black Knights

SOFTBALL

Darien’s never-say-die team-DNA gave birth to a perfect comeback as it outlasted Stamford 5-4 at home on Monday.

“We knew going into this game that it was going to be a battle all the way through until the last out was made in the bottom of the seventh,” said Wave senior Cassidy Schiff. “I think our mindset in the last inning was: Well, we have nothing to lose, so let’s keep the energy up and try to string some hits together.”

The Wave trailed 4-0 after four innings, but it wasn’t over until it was over, with Darien ending it, with five unanswered runs, three in the bottom of the seventh for the clutch victory.

“We were all in it one hundred percent,” said Schiff. “And we knew we could rally since we had shut them out defensively from the fourth inning on.”

Kristen Picard started it off with a solo home run to cut the lead to 4-1 in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Sophia Barbour followed with a solo shot for 4-2 in the sixth.

Bottom of the seventh, and Darien’s first batter got out.

It was the quiet before the storm.

Jess Carlo worked a walk as batter number two.

“She had a tough 3-2 count, she (shrugged) power pitches off, and she had a walk,” said Darien coach Nick DeMaio.

Catcher Caroline Krueger came up and bopped a double to put runners on second and third with one out as momentum began to build.

“I think the dugout was the loudest it’s been all year, which was amazing for us,” said Schiff.

Next came an amazing at-bat.

“Stephanie Gentile, who I put in the field in the top of the seventh, came up, and boy did she hit a rocket,” DeMaio said. “This ball stayed about six feet off the ground all the way to the fence.”

The big one was a line drive to center to tie it 4-4.

Gentile made it to second batting in two.

Kalani Caruso hammered her home.

“She got a base hit that actually hit off of the shin of Stamford’s pitcher,” DeMaio said. “A very hard hit ball.”

Caruso did it in style.

“Everything we teach,” said DeMaio of the first basemen. “Head down, hands through the ball, hips turned; just great contact with the ball.”

Stamford had been undefeated overall, the Wave stays undefeated in the FCIAC.

“A lot of different players stepped up — Kristen, Sophia, Caroline, Stefani, and Kalani with the walk-off,” captain Schiff said. “I can’t give my team enough credit for what they did out there.”

The Wave is 8-3 overall, 6-0 FCIAC, Stamford 9-1, 5-1.

Darien had eight hits and three errors, while the Black Knights had six hits and no errors.

Barbour had the win on the mound.

“It was a great, united win and I’m so excited to build off this momentum,” said Schiff.