Emergency response to intoxicated teen leads to discovery of underage drinking party

A report of an incapacitated teen led to the discovery of an underage drinking party on April 15. Police responded to a medical emergency at a Gardiner Street home at midnight, where a 16-year-old girl was reported as “semi-conscious.”

Emergency responders determined that the girl was heavily intoxicated, and her father told police he had picked her up from a Shady Acres Road residence several minutes earlier. The teen was taken to the hospital by Darien EMS responders, while police visited to the Shady Acres Road home.

They found the remnants of a party and encountered a 17-year-old resident of the home. Another teen was detained as he attempted to flee. Officers proceeded to check the inside of the house, finding seven 30-packs of beer along with small amounts of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Another teen was found intoxicated and was released into the custody of a parent.

On April 20, Darien Police Youth Detectives met with the young man responsible for the party and his parents. The teen was issued a summons for providing alcohol to minors, possession of less than half ounce of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is due in court on May 2.