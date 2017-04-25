Letter: Planning & Zoning Commission seeks Republican candidate for vacancy

The Darien Planning and Zoning Commission is currently seeking a Republican candidate for a vacancy replacement which will be filled by appointment by commissioners.
A candidate does not need to possess a background and/or have experience involving land use issues, yet she/he should have a genuine interest in contributing to a wide range of discussions and decisions related to planning, zoning regulations, map and lot revisions, site plans, housing, environmental issues among other matters which will help mold the look and feel of our community for decades to come. The person should also have the ability to devote a few hours each week in order to effectively serve in this role.
Any registered Republican in the Town of Darien that is interested in volunteering on the Commission should contact Brent Hayes, Republican Town Committee Chairman, via his email address: [email protected]