YWCA Darien/Norwalk announces Women of Distinction luncheon sponsors

YWCA Darien/Norwalk has announced the following sponsors for the 2017 Women of Distinction luncheon to be held at Woodway Country Club, Thursday, May 4.

Serving as sponsors are Darien Rowayton Bank (gold), Schoonmaker, George, & Blomberg, P.C. (silver), Emily Boothroyd of Price Financial Group (bronze) and Eileen B. Hanford, Halstead, (bronze).

¨One of the most gratifying aspects of our Women of Distinction Luncheon and Awards is the outpouring of support from women in our local business community,¨ said Executive Director, Judy Phillips. ¨From those who underwrite the event as sponsors such as Ellen Bay with Darien/Rowayton bank to female-owned businesses such as Kirby and Co. and The Bar Method who provide us with items for the raffle. Their involvement in the luncheon underscores the deep commitment they have to women in our community.¨

The honorees are: Kara Nelson Baekey, Mindy Garcia, Catalina Horak, Lisa Koorbusch and Leslie Pennington. Katie Schorr will be honored as a Young Woman of Distinction, recognizing the outstanding accomplishments of a woman under 21 years of age.

This event is open to the public. Tickets for the luncheon are on sale now and can be purchased ywcadn.org/wod. For further inquiries about this event please contact [email protected]

The YWCA Darien/Norwalk is a non-profit organization dedicated to giving women the support and tools they need to transform their lives, be confident in their choices and raise healthy families. Its national mission, eliminating racism and empowering women, translates locally into a vision to create opportunities for growth, leadership and empowerment for all women and families. The YWCA Darien/Norwalk is located at 49 Old King’s Highway North in Darien. For more information, please visit www.ywcadn.org or call 203-655-2535.