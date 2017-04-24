Darien Boy Scouts rec

The Darien Boy Scouts and the Andrew Shaw Memorial Trust was just named the 2017 “Green non-profit” by the Darien Chamber of Commerce for their annual community tag sale! The contest required Chamber of Commerce member businesses and organizations to describe their green efforts in 200 characters or less. Darien Boy Scouts’ winning entry read: “Boy Scouts tag sale: Darien’s largest effort to reduce, reuse, and recycle; annually collecting, sorting, selling, and recycling over 48,000 lbs of the community’s “clutter” for reuse by our 2,000+ customers and over 30 charities.”

The annual Boy Scout tag sale is a huge community effort run entirely by volunteers that benefits our town as well as neighboring communities by helping residents recycle their clutter and get amazing items at bargain prices across a huge array of categories. This year’s Tag Sale takes place on Sunday May 7 from 8:30 to 4 at the Andrew Shaw Memorial Scout Cabin, 140 West Avenue. Donations accepted through April 29.