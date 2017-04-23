Obituary: Gail Brebner Ord — Long-time Darien resident, real estate broker

Beloved wife, mother, sibling & friend, Gail Brebner Ord, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on April 11, 2017. The way Gail handled a difficult cancer diagnosis was a role model for us all — understanding, accepting and brave.

Born on April 28, 1943, Gail was the oldest daughter of the late Frederic Brebner and Doreen Dann. Gail grew up in Toronto and Montreal, and graduated from John Rennie High School and Macdonald College at McGill University. She married Nicholas Ord on August 19, 1967, and together they raised two children, Jennifer and Christopher, in both Canada and the United States.

Gail has resided in Darien, CT since 1981 (with a brief two-years abroad in Puerto Rico). In 1987, Gail became a licensed real estate broker, working with William Pitt, Merrill Lynch, Prudential and, most recently, Coldwell Banker. She has confidently helped numerous families find their homes in Darien and Fairfield County, receiving accolades such as International Diamond Society and the President’s Circle (top 2% in sales worldwide).

Gail was an active member of the Darien community and Tokeneke Club. She was an avid bridge player and an ABCL Bridge Life Master. She was a figure skating judge and fan who attended national and international events whenever possible. Most importantly, she had an incredible spirit and touched the lives of the many people she knew with her humor, kindness and courage.

Gail is survived by her husband of 49 years, Nick Ord, her daughter Jennifer Ord Bonadio and husband Bill Bonadio of Great Falls, VA, her son Chris Ord and wife Jennifer Raikes of Los Angeles, CA. A great joy in her life were her five grandchildren Alex, Claire & Madelyn Bonadio, and Audrey & Dorothy Ord. She was also tremendously close with her three siblings, Tony Brebner, Mallory Tabah and Deane Bissonnette.

A private memorial service was held for immediate family at Spring Grove Cemetery in Darien. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Whittingham Cancer Center in Norwalk Hospital, 34 Maple St. Norwalk, CT 06850 (http://www.norwalkhospital.org/departments/cancer-care-at-norwalk-hospital/give-now)