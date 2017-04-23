Darien High School band performs in New Orleans

The Darien High School Band, under the direction of Band Director Jonathan Grauer, performed in New Orleans on March 30 to April 2.

The band performed an exchange concert with the band students at Bonnabel Magnet Academy High School, toured the Oak Alley Plantation, presented a jazz ensemble concert at the New Orleans Jazz National Historic Park, performed at a Festival at Loyola University and received a workshop with members of the Boston Brass. Other trip highlights included a tour of the National World War II Museum, Airboat Rides and a Natchez River Cruise.