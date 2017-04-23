Darien Times

Darien High School band performs in New Orleans

By Darien Times on April 23, 2017 in Lead News, News, Schools · 0 Comments

Darien High School band performed at Loyola University on April 1

The Darien High School Band, under the direction of Band Director Jonathan Grauer, performed in New Orleans on March 30 to April 2.

The band performed an exchange concert with the band students at Bonnabel Magnet Academy High School, toured the Oak Alley Plantation, presented a jazz ensemble concert at the New Orleans Jazz National Historic Park, performed at a Festival at Loyola University and received a workshop with members of the Boston Brass. Other trip highlights included a tour of the National World War II Museum, Airboat Rides and a Natchez River Cruise.

 

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Previous Post YWCA Women of Distinction: Mindy Garcia, 'Angel of Norwalk,' tireless health volunteer
About author
Darien Times

Darien Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Darien Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Darien Times, 10 Corbin Drive, Floor 3, Darien, CT 06820

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress