Tilley Pond regatta returns in early May sponsored by the Darien Youth Commission

The Darien Youth Commission will hold its 25th annual Tilley Pond model boat regatta on Saturday, May 6. (There is no rain date scheduled for this activity).

Registration is scheduled to start at noon, non-racing judging will take place from 12:30 to 1, and the races will begin at 1.

Again this year, there will be two races: Heat #1, for all home-made models at 1:00; Heat #2, for all of the Youth Commission Pinewood Boat kit entries will take place immediately following Heat #1.

There will be ample opportunity for everyone in the family to enjoy the event. The commission is hoping to again include the support and involvement of the Darien Sail & Power Squadron. In addition, refreshments will be available from the Uncle’s Deli Hot Dog Cart; the Depot will be doing face painting & tattooing; the Kiwanis Club is again sponsoring the musical entertainment (The Verticals); and Georgie the Clown will be on hand passing out balloons thanks to the generous support of the Darien Parks & Recreation Department.

There is a $4 boat entry fee and all are welcome to participate Kids are encouraged to bring their own homemade vessels.