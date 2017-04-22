Darien Times

Undefeated Wave wallops Wilton led by Lindley with four

Wave 11, Warriors 4

By Darien Times on April 22, 2017 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports Lead · 0 Comments

darien-040817lindley.jpg

Senior Wave leading scorer Kevin Lindley in early season action at home. Courtesy Darien Athletic Foundation

BOYS LACROSSE

Kevin Lindley had four goals in Darien’s 11-4 victory at traditional rival Wilton on Saturday.

Darien led 8-2 at the half.

The Warriors cut the Wave lead to 8-4 in the fourth quarter.

But three unanswered Darien goals put a stop to any Warriors’ thoughts of taking this to the wire.

Finlay Collins and Brian Minicus scored two goals and had two assists each, and Logan McGovern had one goal and two assists.

Ryan Cornell made 12 saves in goal for the Wave.

Both goalies had stellar games,” Darien coach Jeff Brameier said, with Wilton’s Andrew Calabrese making 12 stops as well.

Tanner Strub went 14-for-19 on face-offs for Darien.

“An impressive night and (he) gave Darien all the momentum in possession time,” Brameier said of Strub.

The Wave improves to 4-0 FCIAC and 7-0 overall.

Wilton goes to 2-2, 5-2.

Box

Darien:  3-5-0-3 = 11

Wilton:  1-1-2-0 = 4

Darien Scoring:

Kevin Lindley  4-0

Finlay Collins  2-2

Brian Minicus  2-2

Logan McGovern 1-2

Riley Stewart 1-0

James Solberg  1-0

Wilton Scoring:

Connor Drake 2-0

Joe Murtha  2-0

Brian Calabrese  0-1

Tags: ,

Previous Post Jaques has double-hat trick in shutdown win
About author
Darien Times

Darien Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Darien Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Darien Times, 10 Corbin Drive, Floor 3, Darien, CT 06820

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress