Undefeated Wave wallops Wilton led by Lindley with four

BOYS LACROSSE

Kevin Lindley had four goals in Darien’s 11-4 victory at traditional rival Wilton on Saturday.

Darien led 8-2 at the half.

The Warriors cut the Wave lead to 8-4 in the fourth quarter.

But three unanswered Darien goals put a stop to any Warriors’ thoughts of taking this to the wire.

Finlay Collins and Brian Minicus scored two goals and had two assists each, and Logan McGovern had one goal and two assists.

Ryan Cornell made 12 saves in goal for the Wave.

“Both goalies had stellar games,” Darien coach Jeff Brameier said, with Wilton’s Andrew Calabrese making 12 stops as well.

Tanner Strub went 14-for-19 on face-offs for Darien.

“An impressive night and (he) gave Darien all the momentum in possession time,” Brameier said of Strub.

The Wave improves to 4-0 FCIAC and 7-0 overall.

Wilton goes to 2-2, 5-2.

Box

Darien: 3-5-0-3 = 11

Wilton: 1-1-2-0 = 4

Darien Scoring:

Kevin Lindley 4-0

Finlay Collins 2-2

Brian Minicus 2-2

Logan McGovern 1-2

Riley Stewart 1-0

James Solberg 1-0

Wilton Scoring:

Connor Drake 2-0

Joe Murtha 2-0

Brian Calabrese 0-1