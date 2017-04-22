Darien Times

Jaques has double-hat trick in shutdown win

Wave 12, Bayport-Bluepoint 4

By Darien Times on April 22, 2017 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports Lead · 0 Comments

darien-042217jaques

Emma Jaques fires off a shot in early season action. Courtesy Darien Athletic Foundation

GIRLS LACROSSE

Updated 2:48pm — Emma Jaques scored six goals in Darien’s 12-4 win at Bayport-Bluepoint, N.Y. on Saturday.

It’s nice to see the defense come together like we did today, always making the right slides and always being there for the ground ball.

— Emma Lesko

Darien climbs to 6-2.

“It was a great team win,” Darien captain Emma Lesko said. “I think myself and the coaches all believe we played some of the best lacrosse we played all season.”

Jaques had seven points in an excellent offensive showing, probably the junior’s best.

Anna Stein scored and set up one short of half a dozen goals.

But it was happening for the Wave at both ends of the field, meaning the hosts were not seeing much of the Darien end of it.

“Defense played awesome,” Darien coach Lisa Lindley said.

Carly Schoudel made six saves.

Chrissy Fiore scored two goals and had one assist, Katie Elders scored one goal and Kendall Wisinski and Lesko had one goal, one assists each.

“I think we were best today in the defense because we really worked together,” said Lesko. “It’s nice to see the defense come together like we did today, always making the right slides and always being there for the ground ball.”

Tags: ,

Previous Post Darien Arts Center's new spring musical, Baby, opens this weekend
About author
Darien Times

Darien Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Darien Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Darien Times, 10 Corbin Drive, Floor 3, Darien, CT 06820

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress