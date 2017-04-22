Jaques has double-hat trick in shutdown win

GIRLS LACROSSE

Updated 2:48pm — Emma Jaques scored six goals in Darien’s 12-4 win at Bayport-Bluepoint, N.Y. on Saturday.

Darien climbs to 6-2.

“It was a great team win,” Darien captain Emma Lesko said. “I think myself and the coaches all believe we played some of the best lacrosse we played all season.”

Jaques had seven points in an excellent offensive showing, probably the junior’s best.

Anna Stein scored and set up one short of half a dozen goals.

But it was happening for the Wave at both ends of the field, meaning the hosts were not seeing much of the Darien end of it.

“Defense played awesome,” Darien coach Lisa Lindley said.

Carly Schoudel made six saves.

Chrissy Fiore scored two goals and had one assist, Katie Elders scored one goal and Kendall Wisinski and Lesko had one goal, one assists each.

“I think we were best today in the defense because we really worked together,” said Lesko. “It’s nice to see the defense come together like we did today, always making the right slides and always being there for the ground ball.”