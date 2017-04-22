Darien Arts Center’s new spring musical, Baby, opens this weekend

DAC Stage is presenting Baby, the musical, by Richard Maltby Jr. and David Shire. The spring production is directed by Carin Zakes and produced by Nova Hall, with musical direction by Dwayne Condon. Performances are on April 22, 28, 29 and May 5 and 6 at 8 p.m., and April 23 and 30 at 2 p.m. in the DAC Weatherstone Studio.

The musical examines how parents-to-be experience the emotional stresses and triumphs, as well as the desperate lows and comic highs that accompany the anticipation and arrival of a baby. Three couples work their way towards parenthood under three very different circumstances.

Billy Shubeck and Hilary Webster play the youngest couple in the production: Danny Hopper and Lizzy Fields, while Jeffrey Aldana and Danielle A. Valdes portray the thirty-somethings, Nick and Pam Sakarian. The middle-aged couple consists of stage veteran Peter Green as Alan Mcnalley opposite Lisa Spielman as his wife Arlene. Ensemble roles include Jonathan Hall, Regina Elliott, Alison Soderquist, Beth Brandon, Michele Salustri, Julie Thaxter-Gourlay and Juan Londoño.

Baby is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International. Tickets are $30 for adults and $25 for students at darienarts.org. For more information, call the DAC at (203) 655-8683. The DAC Weatherstone Studio is located at 2 Renshaw Road, behind Darien Town Hall.