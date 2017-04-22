Chez Ernie’s to hold breast cancer fundraiser on May 3

Chez Ernie’s will be holding a fundraiser to fight breast cancer on Wednesday, May 3 beginning at 6 p.m.

Bartender Sacha Amereno and Susan Titsworth are planning to do the Avon 39-mile walk and the event will seek donations for their team.

There will be giveaways, items for sale, and good times.

There will also be $5 raffle tickets to win donated prizes, and anyone wearing a pink shirt will get a free shot.

Over two days, AVON 39ers walk 39.3 miles. Each walker also fundraises a minimum of $1,800 which is funneled by the Avon Breast Cancer Crusade to local and national organizations that help women and men, regardless of their ability to pay, get the breast cancer health care they need. These programs provide everything from language, food and transportation assistance, to financial help, and rely on the funds raised by AVON 39ers to keep making an incredible impact around the country.

Chez Ernie’s is at 20 Tokeneke Road, Darien.

To donate directly to the team, click here.