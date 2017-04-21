Obituary: Phyllis Elizabeth Pagano — active in family business, Pagano’s Seafood, devoted wife, sister, mother

Phyllis Elizabeth Pagano, 91 passed away peacefully on Monday, April 17, 2017 in Jupiter, Florida. Devoted wife of the late Ralph Pagano and daughter of Antonio and Nancy Conte Tuccinardi of Darien, and her sister Yolanda Maffucci also of Darien, is the sole surviving member of her immediate family.

Phyllis enjoyed and long and fruitful career at Pitney Bowes where she retired after 41 years of service. Phyllis also enjoyed her fifteen years of part time work at the Rolling Hills Country Club. While working Phyllis attended and graduated Sacred Heart University with an Associate’s degree in Para-legal Studies. Phyllis was most proud of the family business Pagano’s Seafood, which was started by her son Alan. She remained an active part of the business until 2000.

She is survived by sons Ralph, Jr. and Alan, their spouses Maria and Evan and five grandchildren Michael, Katharine, Sam, Saige, and Luke and one great grandchild Joseph. Phyllis is also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends.

Visiting hours will be held at the Lawrence Funeral Home, 2119 Post Road, Darien from 4pm to 7:30pm on Monday, April 24th. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John Roman Catholic Church, 1986 Post Road, Darien on Tuesday, April 25th at 10am. Burial will follow at Spring Grove Cemetery, Darien.

Memorial donations may be made to WNET Public TV, 825 Eighth Avenue, New York, NY 10019. www.lawrencefuneralhome.com