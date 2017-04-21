Darien Times

Vehicle stolen from Newtown recovered in Darien

A car reported stolen in Newtown was recovered in Darien on April 10. A resident of Huckleberry Lane reported the vehicle to police after it had been abandoned on the road a day prior

The driver’s side door of the vehicle had been left slightly ajar and there were several items strewn around the interior. Darien police determined that the vehicle had been reported stolen in Newtown on April 7.

The vehicle, a 2015 Audi A4, was returned to the owner in working condition. Authorities are still investigating the theft and potential connections with other criminal activity.

