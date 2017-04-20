Laurel House to recognize Darien’s Kate Larson as a town champion at annual dinner dance

Laurel House, Inc., a nonprofit organization located in Stamford, will host its annual Champions for Recovery Dinner Dance on Saturday, April 29, at The Delamar, Greenwich Harbor. Laurel House’s 2017 Champion for Recovery is Randi Silverman, co-founder and CEO of The Youth Mental Health Project and award-winning screenwriter and producer of the feature film, No Letting Go.

Darien’s town champion, Kate Larson, is being honored for her leadership roles and volunteerism in Darien community organizations. Kate has been recognized for her volunteer efforts by the Council of Darien School Parents, the League of Women Voters and the Darien Community Association (DCA), and was named a “Woman of Distinction” by the YWCA of Darien/Norwalk in 2012 and the alumni volunteer of the year by the Notre Dame Club of Fairfield County in 2014.

The other 2017 Town Champions being recognized are: Tom O’Dea, New Canaan/Wilton; Nancy von Euler, Norwalk/Southport; Jack and Sharon Feighery, Stamford; and Dan Woog, Westport.

To purchase tickets and for more information, please call 203-324-7735 or visit www.501auctions/laurelhouse.