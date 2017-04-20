Darien Times

Police: Family pays restitution for damaged fence

Darien police paid a visit to the parents of two young Darien boys involved in criminal mischief on April 13. A custodian at the Heights, 24 Allen O’Neill Drive captured cell phone footage of the pair throwing rocks at a stockade fence on the property. The rocks made fist-sized holes in the fence.

The custodian shared the video with the director of the Darien Housing Authority and police, who were able to identify the boys, both under 10, as well as their parents. Damage to the fence was valued at approximately $200 and the family agreed to pay for the repairs.

