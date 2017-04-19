Teachers job fair Saturday in Fairfield

Cooperative Educational Services of Trumbull is hosting an opportunity for prospective teachers interested in secondary, special education and specialist fields on Saturday, April 22, at Fairfield Warde High School starting at 8 a.m. The Fairfield County Professional Educator Recruitment Fair will feature representatives from 19 districts and charter schools from Fairfield and New Haven counties meeting with jobseekers.

Qualified teachers should bring only a resume. Some interviews will be held during a second session that starts at noon.

C.E.S. Associate Executive Director Christopher La Belle said the annual fair has proved an invaluable opportunity for employers and prospective teachers alike. Over the years, hundreds of people have been hired after making good impressions at the event.

“Attendees will have a unique, in-person opportunity to promote their candidacy to some of Connecticut’s highest performing school districts,” said La Belle.

Participating districts are Bridgeport, C.E.S., Darien, Fairfield, Greenwich, New Canaan, New Haven, Norwalk, Shelton, Stamford, Westport, and Wilton. Special or charter schools include Capital Preparatory Harbor School (Bridgeport), Eagle Hill Special Education Private School (Greenwich), Great Oaks Charter School (Bridgeport), Greenwich Education Group, New Beginnings Family Academy (Bridgeport), Park City Prep Charter School (Bridgeport), and the Connecticut Technical High School System.

The event is free and registration is encouraged by visiting the C.E.S. website at ces.k12.ct.us. Food and beverages will be sold. Fairfield Warde High School is at 755 Melville Ave., Fairfield.