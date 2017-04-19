Darien boys and girls lax face off to light the wave

The Darien boys and girls varsity lacrosse teams stand out among the top public school teams in the nation. Both programs take on some of the toughest competition the entire northeast has to offer. On Sunday, April 23, the two teams will square off in a more light hearted game than usual. They will play each other.

In an effort to continue to raise money for the stadium lights at DHS, the boys and girls lacrosse teams will battle each other at 1pm on April 23rd on the stadium turf. The first ever Shirts vs Skirts fundraiser game will feature the boys team using girls sticks and the girls team using boys sticks. In addition, the coaches will swap, as Coach Jeff Brameier will be on the girl’s sideline, and Coach Lisa Lindley will lead the boys. Teams will begin their warm-up, which could prove to be a sight to behold given the change in equipment, at noon, followed by a 1pm game.

The event is organized by the Darien Youth Lacrosse Association along with the boys and girls high school lacrosse programs to benefit the Darien Lights Brigade, who has had fundraising events constantly for the past months. Tickets to the event cost $5 for students at $10 for adults, with all of the proceeds going towards the lights.

Following the game, members of both teams varsity, JV, and freshman teams will help to coach a clinic for youth lacrosse players in Darien. Youth players in 1st grade through 8th grade are invited to attend. For $25, a player gets admission to the game, the clinic, a bag of sponsor gifts, an event t-shirt, and a raffle ticket to gain entry into the Lax.com Halftime Shot Challenge.

Registration is available at www.dylax.com in the register online section. Registration is open until Saturday, April 22nd at 5pm.

A number of local businesses have stepped up to sponsor the event, including William Raveis, Callari Auto Group, Palmer’s Market, Vavala’s Deli, Heights Pizza, Embody, John Carlozzi Strength and Conditioning, Nola Physical Therapy, and ONS.The boys have yet to lose a game this season, and have wins against out of state opponents Manhasset, Yorktown, and Niskayuna. The girls have just two losses, both in hard fought contests to out of state opponents in Ridgewood, NJ and Garden City, NY.

In addition to Shirts vs Skirts, a number of other fundraisers have been ongoing for the Darien Lights Brigade. There is an online silent auction featuring vacations, BBQ events for 100 people, tickets to sporting events, and other unique experiences. Bidding for the auctions concludes on April 20th. Also on April 20th, the Darien Shake Shack will collect flyers that are available on the DLB website and donate 15% of orders to the cause. On April 27th, Infinity Fitness will offer classes, workouts, discounted memberships, and complimentary shakes with proceeds going towards the lights. That night, there will be an event at The Goose featuring guest bartenders.

The final event will take place May 7th, when Carozza Fitness in Stamford sponsors a “Day of Fun and Fitness” beginning at 10am.

More information on Shirts vs Skirts and the other fundraising events can be found on www.darienlightsbrigade.com.