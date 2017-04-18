Fritts is it: Colby standout NESCAC Player of the Week

WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE

Colby College junior Sasha Fritts, with 12 goals on only 15 shots to aid the Mules in two big league wins, was named the New England Small College Athletic Conference Women’s Lacrosse Player of the Week on Monday.

Fritts scored seven goals on eight shots in a 15-12 win at Williams College on Saturday.

She also had one caused turnover, one draw control, and one ground ball.

With the score tied 11-11, Fritts had two of the next four Colby goals to take a 15-11 lead.

Fritts had five goals on seven shots at rival Bowdoin College on Wednesday night.

The Polar Bears darted out to a 3-0 lead, but Fritts scored two straight goals to cut the lead to one and keep Colby in the game early.

With the Mules up 7-5 at halftime, Fritts had three of Colby’s next five goals to go up 12-7.

Fritts is second in the NESCAC in conference only goals (23) to help Colby on its current seven-game winning streak.

Colby is 9-3 overall.

Fritts, who has 28 goals and three assists this season, has 64 goals, 12 assists, and is 10-for-13 on free-position shots in her three years, as the Mules have gone 31-13 since she joined.