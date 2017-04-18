Wave beats GA big

GIRLS TRACK
Staples edged the Wave 76-69, but Darien beat Greenwich Academy big 107-38 at home on Monday.
The Wave is 2-2.
Results
Wave winners
KC Grady in the 100m with a personal best of 13.21
Tess Keating in the 300 hurdles with a personal best of 52.2
Skylar Ford in the pole vault with 7’0
Brielle Racanelli in the discus with a throw of 78’5
Cameron Appleby in the 800m with a time of 2:31.00
4×400 meter relay of Erica Blaze, Sarah Gallagher, Suzannah Alliegro, Rory Washecka
Abigail Cragin in the 100 hurdles with a seasonal best of 17.72
Second placers
Racanelli in the javelin with a personal best of 84’9
Grady in the 200m
Sam Aparicio in the 100m hurdles
Kasey Mazzone in the pole vault
Katie Greco in the Discus
Sophia Vivenzio in the triple jump
Daphne Cutler in the 800m