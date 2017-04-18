Darien Times

Wave beats GA big

By Darien Times on April 18, 2017 in FCIAC, High School Sports · 0 Comments

darien-041817skeats

Maggie Skeats lines up her javelin toss on Monday. Courtesy Darien Athletic Foundation

GIRLS TRACK

Staples edged the Wave 76-69, but Darien beat Greenwich Academy big 107-38 at home on Monday.

The Wave is 2-2.

041817mcintyre

Catriona McIntyre rounds another year on the calendar as she rounds the track at Monday’s meet. Courtesy Darien Athletic Foundation

Results

Wave winners

KC Grady in the 100m with a personal best of 13.21    

Tess Keating in the 300 hurdles with a personal best of 52.2   

Skylar Ford in the pole vault with 7’0

Brielle Racanelli in the discus with a throw of 78’5           

Cameron Appleby in the 800m with a time of 2:31.00

4×400 meter relay of Erica Blaze, Sarah Gallagher, Suzannah Alliegro, Rory Washecka 

Abigail Cragin in the 100 hurdles with a seasonal best of 17.72

Second placers

Racanelli in the javelin with a personal best of 84’9

Grady in the 200m

Sam Aparicio in the 100m hurdles

Kasey Mazzone in the pole vault

Katie Greco in the Discus   

Sophia Vivenzio in the triple jump

Daphne Cutler in the 800m

