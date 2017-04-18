Wave shuts out fourth straight

GIRLS TENNIS
Darien continued its sweep of the season 7-0 over Brien McMahon at Norwalk on Monday.
The defending league champion Wave has shut out each opponent so far to climb to 4-0.
Results
Singles
Kateri Martin def Pratyusha Chintalapudi 6-0, 6-0
Lilly Ma def Tes DeJaeger 6-1, 6-0
Emilia Callery def Sammy Robison 6-1, 6-0
Emily Neuner def Amy Traore 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
Mia Dursht/Daphne Gray def Maddie Dunn/Annie Benjamin 6-3, 6-4
Susie Alptekin/Elaina Cummiskey def Leigh Young-Lawler/Sarah Helms 6-0, 6-0
Megan Smith/Quin Wolters def Daija Breinson/April Gall 6-0, 6-2