Gulick competes at U14 CanAm Championships

SKIING

Chase Gulick is amongst seven Green Mountain Valley School (GMVS) ski racers to qualify for the prestigious 2017 International U14 CanAm Championships, a four day event which took place March 30 to April 2 at Mont-Tremblant, Canada.

The oldest competition of its kind welcomes the best up and coming ski racers across North America.

The top 150 athletes from both the USA and Canada achieved eligibility to compete in four disciplines including Super G, Skills, Giant Slalom and Slalom.

For this group of GMVS racers qualification stops included regular season races which allowed them to move on to the U14 Vermont State Championships, Burke, VT and later compete in the U14 Eastern Championships, at Sunday River, ME.

Gulick is among two GMVS boys and five girls selected to advance to the CanAm Championships.