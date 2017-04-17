Darien Times

Darien Nature Center, library to screen movie about getting kids back to nature

By Darien Times on April 17, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, Happenings, Lead News, News · 0 Comments

The Darien Nature Center and the Darien Library will hold a screening of Project Wild Thing, a documentary that aims to get kids outdoors to lead nature rich lives. It will be on Wednesday, April 19, at 7 p.m. at the Darien Library.

David Bond is concerned. His kids’ waking hours are dominated by a cacophony of marketing, and a screen dependence threatening to turn them into glassy-eyed zombies. Like city kids everywhere, they spend way too much time indoors — not like it was back in his day. He decides it’s time to get back to nature — literally.

Tags: , , , , ,

Previous Post Flare up: A program on boat flare use to be held on Weed Beach
About author
Darien Times

Darien Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Darien Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Darien Times, 10 Corbin Drive, Floor 3, Darien, CT 06820

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress