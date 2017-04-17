Darien Nature Center, library to screen movie about getting kids back to nature

The Darien Nature Center and the Darien Library will hold a screening of Project Wild Thing, a documentary that aims to get kids outdoors to lead nature rich lives. It will be on Wednesday, April 19, at 7 p.m. at the Darien Library.



David Bond is concerned. His kids’ waking hours are dominated by a cacophony of marketing, and a screen dependence threatening to turn them into glassy-eyed zombies. Like city kids everywhere, they spend way too much time indoors — not like it was back in his day. He decides it’s time to get back to nature — literally.