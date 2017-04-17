Obituary: Judith Jones Hanley, Darien legal secretary, dedicated mother

Judith Jones Hanley, of Darien, died in Darien on Tuesday, April 11. Born on July 12, 1929 in New York, she was the daughter of the late Griffith and Dorathea Jones. She was 87.

Mrs. Hanley graduated from Stamford High School and attended Shorts Secretarial School in Stamford. She worked as a legal secretary in Darien until she was 83. She was very dedicated to her two children and always volunteered at their schools.

Mrs. Jones is survived by her husband Jack, her daughter Carol Hanley Forlenzo of Darien, her brother Griffith Jones of Maine and her sister Ina Brennan of New York and Florida. She is also survived by four grandchildren and one great grandchild. She was pre-deceased by her son Peter Hanley and sister Dorthea Canavan.

Visitation will be held at the Edward Lawrence Funeral Home, 2119 Post Rd., Darien on Wednesday, April 19, 2017 from 11 to 12. A funeral service will follow at 12 p.m. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery in New Canaan.

Memorial donations may be made to the charity of one’s choice.