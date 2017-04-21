Earth Day: Town, preserve clean ups, Cherry Lawn celebration, green fair to be held in Darien this weekend

Earth day is Saturday, April 22 and Darien offers several ways to improve the environment.

Town spring clean-up

Darien’s annual spring clean-up returns on Saturday, April 22 (rain date Sunday, April 23) beginning between 8 and 9 a.m.

The town’s spring cleanup is sponsored by Darien Beautification Commission and Chamber of Commerce. Adult supervision provided and community service hours awarded to all students.

Pick up work assignments, garbage bags, and gloves at parking lot behind Gofer Ice Cream in downtown Darien. Clean up areas will include exits/entrances of I-95, parks, and beaches.

More info: call Suzanne Schutte at 203-655-3795 or email at [email protected]

Celebration at Cherry Lawn Park

Darien Parks & Recreation and the Darien Nature Center have partnered to bring the community together at Cherry Lawn Park & the Nature Center for activities, informational displays, games and more to remind people just how important it is to take care of the planet. Follow the treasure map and attendees could win a prize.

“We are excited to have representatives from many organizations in town, including high school students, community volunteers and professionals, all together for the sole purpose of celebrating all that the natural world gives us each day. And to remind folks that this is it. We have one planet and we need to do a better job taking care of it,” said Patrick Rossiter, recreation supervisor for Darien Parks & Recreation

“Volunteers have been working through the winter on a renovation project of the forest trails at Cherry Lawn, and we are excited to celebrate the Clear The Path Campaign on Earth Day. We hope people will be energized the join the effort while enjoying spring weather, animal encounters, scavenger hunts and other fun activities sprinkled throughout the park,” Rossiter said.

Organizers are inviting the public to attend. Representatives from Darien Parks & Recreation, Darien Nature Center, Darien Land Trust, Darien High School’s Eco-Citizens Club, Darien Garden Club, Darien Beautification Commission, Darien Tree Conservancy, Green 2030, Friends of Woodland Park, Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement and Mischief to Manners (Boo Millet, Dog Whisperer) will be presenting. There will be a grand opening and ribbon cutting of newly renovated nature center trails at 12:30

Land Trust to hold trail clean-up

On Sunday, April 23, from 11 to 1, the Darien Land Trust will hold its trails improvement day at Dunlap/Selleck’s Woods where volunteers will work together with the Friends of Selleck’s Woods and other volunteers to prepare the walking trails for the season.

Bring the family, a fork, rake and (if possible) a wheelbarrow.

Wear gloves and working shoes.

See the woods, lake, and daffodils, improve the nature preserve and enjoy the camaraderie.

Directions to Dunlap/Selleck’s Woods:

Head towards Norwalk on the Post Rd., turn right at Trader Joes/Rory’s on to Kings Hwy North. Immediately after you go over I-95, turn right onto Parklands Drive and continue past the office buildings to the entrance to Dunlap/Selleck’s Woods.

Library to hold Green Fair

At the All Things Green Fair will be held at the Darien Library on Sunday, April 23, from 1 – 4 p.m., Darien residents will have an opportunity to exchange up to five incandescent light bulbs for energy-efficient LED’s – free of charge. Proof of residency will be required, such as a driver’s license or utility bill.

LED’s use 80% less energy than traditional incandescent bulbs, while providing the same amount of light. The higher cost of LED’s has been the primary deterrent to widespread acceptance by consumers, but now residents can experience the bulbs at no cost.

In addition to the light bulb swap (and discounted sale of additional bulbs), the All Things Green Fair will provide residents the opportunity to speak with energy experts on other measures that can save money by making homes more energy efficient. Attendees can explore the various ways solar technology can be used, from phone chargers to Bluetooth speakers. In addition, there will be a chance to plant a sunflower and admire the award-winning student artwork from the “Going for Green” poster contest.