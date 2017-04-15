Darien Times

Wave beats Manhasset 12-8

By Darien Times on April 15, 2017 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports Lead · 0 Comments

darien-041517cornell.jpg

Ryan Cornell carries on as he has since game one, winning his fifth in a row, this season. Courtesy Darien Athletic Foundation

BOY’S LACROSSE

Logan McGovern scored four goals and Kevin Lindley had a hat trick in Darien’s 12-8 win over Manhasset in the annual Battle of the Sound at Long Island on Saturday.

Darien led all the way and was up 6-2 at the half.

McGovern had five points, Lindley four, Finlay Collins and Brian Minicus two goals each, Matt Meyjes one goal and Riley Stewart two assists.

Coach Jeff Brameier noted that the defense was led by All-American goalie Ryan Cornell (11 saves) and the stellar play of Arden Cohen, Quinn Fay, Jake Bieler, Nic Percarpio, Jack Joyce, Blake Sommi and Stewart.

Tanner Strub had a great day at the faceoff x going 15-25,” Brameier said.

The Wave is 5-0.

Manhasset drops to 6-2.

darien-041517cohen 2

Arden Cohen corrals an attackman at Manhasset on Saturday.

Box

Darien       3-3-2-4 = 12

Manhasset 1-1-3-3 = 8

Darien scoring

Mcgovern 4-1

Lindley 3-1

Collins 2-0

Minicus 2-0

Meyjes 1-0

Stewart 0-2

Joyce 0-1

Percarpio 0-1

Strub 0-1

Manhasset scoring

Kevin Mack 1-1

John Psyllos 4-0

Steve Schneider 2-0

Chris Glynn 1-1

Andrew Mulholland o-1

Darien Goalie

Ryan Cornell 11

Manhasset Goalie

Brendan Haggerty 12

Tags: ,

Previous Post Editorial: Faith — we need it now more than ever
About author
Darien Times

Darien Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Darien Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Darien Times, 10 Corbin Drive, Floor 3, Darien, CT 06820

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress