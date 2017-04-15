Wave beats Manhasset 12-8

BOY’S LACROSSE
Logan McGovern scored four goals and Kevin Lindley had a hat trick in Darien’s 12-8 win over Manhasset in the annual Battle of the Sound at Long Island on Saturday.
Darien led all the way and was up 6-2 at the half.
McGovern had five points, Lindley four, Finlay Collins and Brian Minicus two goals each, Matt Meyjes one goal and Riley Stewart two assists.
Coach Jeff Brameier noted that the defense was led by All-American goalie Ryan Cornell (11 saves) and the stellar play of Arden Cohen, Quinn Fay, Jake Bieler, Nic Percarpio, Jack Joyce, Blake Sommi and Stewart.
“Tanner Strub had a great day at the faceoff x going 15-25,” Brameier said.
The Wave is 5-0.
Manhasset drops to 6-2.
Box
Darien 3-3-2-4 = 12
Manhasset 1-1-3-3 = 8
Darien scoring
Mcgovern 4-1
Lindley 3-1
Collins 2-0
Minicus 2-0
Meyjes 1-0
Stewart 0-2
Joyce 0-1
Percarpio 0-1
Strub 0-1
Manhasset scoring
Kevin Mack 1-1
John Psyllos 4-0
Steve Schneider 2-0
Chris Glynn 1-1
Andrew Mulholland o-1
Darien Goalie
Ryan Cornell 11
Manhasset Goalie
Brendan Haggerty 12