Wave beats Manhasset 12-8

BOY’S LACROSSE

Logan McGovern scored four goals and Kevin Lindley had a hat trick in Darien’s 12-8 win over Manhasset in the annual Battle of the Sound at Long Island on Saturday.

Darien led all the way and was up 6-2 at the half.

McGovern had five points, Lindley four, Finlay Collins and Brian Minicus two goals each, Matt Meyjes one goal and Riley Stewart two assists.

Coach Jeff Brameier noted that the defense was led by All-American goalie Ryan Cornell (11 saves) and the stellar play of Arden Cohen, Quinn Fay, Jake Bieler, Nic Percarpio, Jack Joyce, Blake Sommi and Stewart.

“Tanner Strub had a great day at the faceoff x going 15-25,” Brameier said.

The Wave is 5-0.

Manhasset drops to 6-2.

Box

Darien 3-3-2-4 = 12

Manhasset 1-1-3-3 = 8

Darien scoring

Mcgovern 4-1

Lindley 3-1

Collins 2-0

Minicus 2-0

Meyjes 1-0

Stewart 0-2

Joyce 0-1

Percarpio 0-1

Strub 0-1

Manhasset scoring

Kevin Mack 1-1

John Psyllos 4-0

Steve Schneider 2-0

Chris Glynn 1-1

Andrew Mulholland o-1

Darien Goalie

Ryan Cornell 11

Manhasset Goalie

Brendan Haggerty 12