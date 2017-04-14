Suspects fire paintballs at train passengers in Darien

Police are investigating an apparent drive-by paintball shooting at the Darien train station on April 5. A 32-year-old Brooklyn man and another 52-year-old New York City resident told police a black sedan drove through the eastbound train lot during the morning of April 5 and fired at them twice with a paintball gun as they left the train.

The fired paintballs struck two nearby cars, a Jeep Grand Cherokee and a Volvo XC90. Police believe that neither party was being specifically targeted, but the suspects had chosen targets of opportunity. Witnesses placed at least two suspects in the car but were unable to identify them.