Darien Times

Teens invited to compete in Darien Library’s teen talent show

By Darien Times on April 15, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, Happenings, Lead News, News · 0 Comments

On Saturday, April 22 from 7 to 9 p.m., teens are invited to an after-hours talent competition at Darien Library featuring several bands and other acts from Darien High School. A $250 first prize and $150 runner-up prize will be offered to the best acts, chosen by members of the Darien Teen Advisory Board.

Sign up to perform at https://dar.to/2nZjZCg.

Darien Library is a Library Journal Five Star Library. The Library is among the busiest in the state with over 1,300 people visiting on an average day and has the highest per capita circulation of items in Connecticut. The Library collection includes 125,000 books and 300 newspaper and magazine subscriptions. In addition, the Library presents over 1,500 public events annually, hosting a lineup of bestselling authors, technology classes, early literacy programs, and workshops for small business owners and entrepreneurs.

 

Tags: , , , , , ,

Previous Post Host families sought for Fresh Air Fund
About author
Darien Times

Darien Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Darien Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Darien Times, 10 Corbin Drive, Floor 3, Darien, CT 06820

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress