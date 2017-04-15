Teens invited to compete in Darien Library’s teen talent show

On Saturday, April 22 from 7 to 9 p.m., teens are invited to an after-hours talent competition at Darien Library featuring several bands and other acts from Darien High School. A $250 first prize and $150 runner-up prize will be offered to the best acts, chosen by members of the Darien Teen Advisory Board.

Sign up to perform at https://dar.to/2nZjZCg.

