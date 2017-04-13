Darien Times

Wave hustles up 19-8 win at Westport

By Steven Buono on April 13, 2017 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports Lead · 0 Comments

Senior Anna Stein scored and set up two goals. Courtesy Darien Athletic Foundation

GIRLS LACROSSE

Ashley Humphrey scored five, Chrissie Fiore four and Emma Jaques had a hat trick in Darien’s 19-8 win over Staples at Westport on Thursday.

Darien climbs to 4-1 overall and 3-0 FCIAC.

“We moved the ball well, hustled and made adjustments on the draw,” said Wave coach Lisa Lindley. “Defense had to wake up, but once they did they played well.”

Ashley Humphrey had six points, Jaques five points, Nicole Humphrey two goals and two assists, Katie Elders two goals, Anna Stein one goal and two assists, Sarah Jaques one goal, two points, Katie Ramsay one goal.

“Ashley and Christine had good shooting days,” Lindley said.

Carly Schoudel faced four shots, Maggie Brooks nine shots, and made five saves in goal for the Wave.

