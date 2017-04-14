Getting away to the Galapagos Islands

Over the years, Make-A-Wish Connecticut has been consistent in granting the wishes of local kids, but none of it would be possible without the help of everyone in the community. As the need for wishes grows, so does the need for continued generosity. With 70% of wishes involving air travel, the miles donated will be extremely beneficial for the wish kids. The HAN Network is supporting Make-A-Wish Connecticut with the HAN Network Wishes in Flight Campaign. With a goal of 300,000 donated airline miles, you can help make travel wishes come true.

After days of hospital visits and doctor appointments, Sean knew he wanted to go somewhere outside of Milford to get away for a bit, but he couldn’t decide on a destination. As he was watching television one day, the Galapagos Islands appeared on the screen, and right then, Sean knew that was where he would wish to go.

When Sean found out his wish was actually going to happen, he was ecstatic. His reveal party consisted of family and a few friends at an exciting venue where they spent the day on ropes courses and ziplining through the woods.

“These wishes make people look forward to things. They make you forget about the hard times for a little while,” said Sean’s mom, Patricia. “We can’t wait! Our bags are already packed!”

Once they’re in the Galapagos Islands, their real adventure will begin. Sean and his family will embark on an eight-day tour of the islands. One of their excursions will be a two-day camping trip on the beach, joined by wild seals and wild lizards. The wildlife in the Galapagos Islands is exotic and very friendly, considering these are wild animals, which makes it the perfect destination for a camping trip. The trip will also consist of kayaking in the waters of the islands, and hiking the various mountains.

Taking a break from the busy and hectic days at home will provide a much-needed respite for Sean and his family, and spending it all together in the Galapagos Islands is a special opportunity for everyone.

More than 100 Connecticut kids are waiting for their wishes to come true in the coming months, and most of those wishes involve travel. You may donate unused Delta or United miles directly to the HAN Network Wishes in Flight Campaign by visiting CT.WISH.ORG/HANNetwork. JetBlue, Southwest Airlines and American Airlines also accept airline miles donations that support Make-A-Wish through their airline mile donation programs, which can be contributed through their individual websites.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation of Connecticut grants the wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions to enrich the human experience with hope, strength and joy. Wish-come-true experiences can do wonders by providing a much-needed break from lengthy hospital stays and medical treatments. They give back to a child what a serious medical condition can take away — the chance to simply enjoy being a kid. Wish kids choose something that will inspire happiness and allow them to spend precious time with their families. The Connecticut chapter has made more than 2,800 wishes come true since its inception in 1986.