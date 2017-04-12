Scoring smorgasbord lifts Wave to 4-0

BOY’S LACROSSE

Jeff Brameier began closing in on sixth most wins in the nation for a boy’s lacrosse coach, as Darien beat Fairfield Ludlowe 23-5 away on Tuesday.

The win improves the Wave to 4-0 overall, 2-0 FCIAC.

It was a scoring smorgasbord with over a dozen Darien players joining the feast.

Matt Meyjes, Logan McGovern, Kevin Lindley, Riley Stewart, Brian Minicus, Ryan Quinn, Peter Hartigan and Hudson Pokorny had multiple point games.

“The defense was led by an army of long poles: Arden Cohen, Jake Bieler, Quinn Fay, Andrew Darby, Matt Gould, Tyler Strub, Nick Percarpio, Charlie Olsen, Connor Sullivan, Josh Stevenson, Tommy Murphy, Sam Cragin and Peter Graham,” said Brameier, who “all saw quality minutes in the win.”

Goalies Ryan Cornell, Sean Collins and Will Culliton were solid in the win and the face-off tandem of Tanner Strub and Jack Beatty were a tremendous 24-32 in face-off wins, Brameier noted.

Box

Darien 7 – 9 – 3 – 4 = 23

Ludlowe 2 – 0 – 2 – 1 = 5

Darien 4-0 (2-0 FCIAC)

Ludlowe 2-1 (1-1 FCIAC)

Darien Scoring:

Logan McGovern 4-3

Matt Meyjes 2-2

Kevin Lindley 3-0

Riley Stewart 2-1

Brian Minicus 2-1

Peter Hartigan 2-1

Ryan Quinn 2-0

Hudson Pokorny 2-0

Finlay Collins 1-0

Jack Joyce 1-0

Henri Pfeifle 1-0

James Solberg 0-1

Ryan O’Neil 0-1

Ludlowe Scoring:

Alex Berg 1-2

Oliver Lay 1-0

Aidan Wycoff 1-0

Chris Meyers 1-0

Anthony Beccaria 1-0

Darien Goalie Saves:

Ryan Cornell 3

Sean Collins 3

Will Culliton 2

Ludlowe Goalie Saves:

Carter Leibrock 15