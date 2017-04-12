Darien Y sweeps CT team titles

GYMNASTICS

The Darien YMCA gymnastics team achieved sweeping success at the Connecticut State Championship meet in Wilton, recently, winning the team title for every Level they competed in.

Twelve gymnasts won individual All-Around(AA) titles for their age group and level.

The champion Level 3 team was paced by Emily Rizzi, who placed first on every event and AA with a huge 38.20 in the 8 years group.

Olivia Davis placed third on beam and second on vault, floor and AA.

Alyana Garcia earned fourth on bars, fifth on floor and sixth on beam and AA. On vault, Molly Zengo was third and Ava Telgheder sixth.

Avery Hansen swung to sixth on bars.

Kayla Koproski topped the podium four times in the 6-7 age group, winning vault, beam, AA and floor with a 9.6.

Tess Hennigan was the runner up on bars, beam, floor and AA.

Stella Nehro was also champ on all events in the 9 Junior group, including a 9.6 on floor where she tied with teammate Katie Primmer. Primmer also took second on vault, beam and AA and fourth on bars.

Alexandra Maniatty earned third on bars, seventh on floor and fifth on vault and AA.

Katie Cutler tumbled to third on floor and fourth on beam.

Tatum Jaroch scored seventh on beam and third on vault where Tanner Shanley finished fourth.

In the 9 Senior group, Alex Kuras soared to first on vault with 9.35, placed sixth AA and fourth on beam and floor.

Regan Famigletti was steady for third on beam. Also on vault, Madeleine McGivney was third and Shayna Moeller sixth.

Jahnavi Orr earned fifth on beam in the 10 Junior group while in the 10 Seniors Isabella Koproski was the vault champ with 9.6 and placed third on floor and AA.

Megan Hayes took fourth on bars, fifth AA and sixth on vault and beam.

Jordan Moss flipped to second on floor and fifth on vault while Julia Holmes took third on beam.

Chloe Sernick vaulted to fourth, placed sixth on beam and AA and seventh on bars and floor in the 11s group while in the 12s, Theodora Tertiropoulos earned fourth on beam.

In the 13 and up group, Emily Hopper was the champ on vault and floor where teammate Holly Prichard took second.

Also contributing to the Level 3 team’s success were Elise Hole, Lily Royce, Hannah Reyna, Taylor Davies, Lenette Petrov and Penelope Hahn.

The first place Level 4 team featured four AA winners as well. Ellie Davies was the champ on vault, beam, floor and AA in the 7-9 age group. Sophie Root was steady for second on beam, third on vault and fourth on floor while Emily McKee flipped to third on floor.

Ava Licata continued her winning ways in the 10s group, placing first on beam and AA with 36.50 and second on all other events. Sydney Berk earned third on vault and beam and fourth AA.

Penelope Arredondo swung to fourth on bars while Sophia Geffner was second on beam.

Tanner Generoso took four titles in the 11s group, placing first on vault, beam, floor and AA with 36.95 and fifth on bars.

Bowen Burns vaulted to third and was fourth on beam and fifth on floor.

Brianna Barrientos was the vault champ in the 12s group as well as second on bars, fifth on floor and third AA. Carly Cambareri swung to fourth on bars while Kira McCreesh took fifth on vault.

Doris Winter was a quadruple champ in the 13 and up group, placing first on vault with 9.6 as well as on bars, floor and AA and second on beam.

Alison Enters never wavered in winning the beam title and was third on vault and second on bars and AA.

Also contributing to the Level 4 team’s success were Elsa Del Bene, Lindy Mueller, Alannah Morris, Alex Decsi and Amelia Kuhn.

Anna Altier again paced the champion Level 5 team, taking first on vault and AA with an impressive 37.025, third on beam and second on bars and floor in the 10-11group.

Julia Decsi scored second on beam and AA, third on vault and floor and fourth on bars. Abby O’Brien was the top bars swinger with 9.125, and placed fourth AA and fifth on all other events.

Lauren Smith was steady for fourth on beam and Anna Primmer took fourth on vault.

Sofia Imbrogno captured two titles in the 12s group, winning vault with 9.275 along with bars and was third on beam and second AA.

In the 13 and up group, Maggie Russell vaulted to third while Nika Sibley took fourth on vault and third on beam.

Also contributing to the Level 5 squad’s success were Ali Kolman, Iris West and Melanie Vernal.

The Level 6 squad won the team title by a margin of five points.

Abigail Nevin topped the podium on bars, beam, floor and AA with a huge 38.225 in the 11-12 group.

Anna Moss vaulted to first with 9.75 and was third on beam and second on bars and AA.

Emma Kelly took third on floor and AA and fourth on all other events. Sofia Iuteri was steady for second on beam and vault and fourth AA.

Olivia Perkins earned third on both vault and bars.

Megan Cutler was a two-time champ in the 13s group, winning vault and beam and placing fourth on bars, third on floor and second AA.

Lucy Collins vaulted to second and was third on bars and fourth on beam and AA.

Kerry McDermott captured the AA and beam titles in the 15 and up group and was second on vault and floor.

Lily Fairleigh was the bars champ and placed second AA.

Also contributing the Level 6 team’s success were Melina Cardini and Sommer Schmidt.

Sofia DeStefano led the Level 7 team champs, winning vault, beam and AA with 37.875 and placing second on bars and third on floor in the 10-12 age group. Big sister Isabella DeStefano was right behind her, taking second on vault, floor and AA, third on beam and fourth on floor.

Tori Ware was steady for second on beam, fourth on vault and third on bars and AA.

Kate Wolters earned fourth on beam while on vault Leilani Nguyen tied Gabriela Pye for third and Paige Domenici and Caterina Pye tied for fourth.

Holly McGoldrick soared to first on floor and bars in the 13-14 group and placed second on vault and third AA.

In the 15-17 group Sofia Fea scored third on vault and second on beam.

Leading the Level 9 team champs was Kelsey Fedorko, topping the podium four times for vault, bars, floor with 9.4 and AA and taking second on beam.

Nikki Carlo was the beam champ and placed second on vault, floor and AA while Gianna Cardini took second on bars.

The team will compete next at the YMCA Northeast Regional Championships in Maine.