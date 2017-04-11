Neary goes far in opening meet

BOY’S TRACK

Darien topped Greenwich to begin the outdoor track season by a score of 96-54 on April 5.

“It was a good opening meet for us,” said Darien coach Tyson Kaczmarek. “The throwers dominated. They outscored Greenwich 26-1. We also had some great performances from the distance runners.”

Leading the way for the Blue Wave was Mike Neary.

Neary captured two individual events. His mark of 44-0.5 took home the win in the shot put.

He was also able to win discus with a toss of 110-2.

Neary’s throw in shot put qualified him for states in the event.

Darien also captured a pair of distance races. James Johnson won the 1600 in 4:33.8 and Alex Klarer won the 3200 in a personal best time of 10:02.5.

Both times qualified for states as well. Johnson and Klarer combined with Jimmy Conroy and Jack O’Keeffe to win the 4 x 800 in 8:53.

Kyle Fisher and Austin Hagander went 1-2 in the javelin.

Fisher (161-5) and Hagander (145-1) both qualified for states.

Other wins for the Blue Wave came from Keenan Warble in the 400 in 54.0 and Kieran Daly in the pole vault at 10-0.

Daly’s mark qualified for FCIACs.

Pierce LeClerc won the triple jump with a mark of 32-10.

Other notable performances included Griffin Ott placing second in the 1600 in 4:39.0 (qualified for states) and Kenneth Klarer placing second in the 110 HHS in 18.3 (qualified for FCIACs).