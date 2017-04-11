Wave’s untouched through first three matches of ’17

GIRLS TENNIS

Opponents have to be hating all this love.

Darien’s shut out every opponent so far, now beating Trumbull and Trinity Catholic, to climb to 3-0 on the season.

It was Kateri Martin leading the way untouched with a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 1 against the Eagles at Trumbull on April 5. And she went unscathed in her match at home against Trinity on Monday.

Mia Dursht and Daphne Gray took their matches at No. 1 doubles, also in two straight two-set shutouts.

The Wave dropped just one game in beating the Crusaders.

Darien is back in action April 17 at home against Brien McMahon.

Results

Wave 7, Eagles 0

Kateri Martin def Unique Akinloye 6-0, 6-0

Lilly Ma def Julia Louw 6-1, 6-0

Emilia Callery def Lauren Louw 6-1, 6-0

Emily Neuner def Evani Dalal 6-1, 6-2

Doubles

Mia Dursht/Daphne Gray def Isha Dalal/Kiki Yalamanchili 6-0, 6-0

Susie Alptekin/Elaina Cummiskey def Emily Fox/Vanessa Woods 6-1, 6-0

Megan Smith/Hailey Zimmerman def Laine Neufeld/Amelia Grasso 6-0, 6-0

Wave 7, Crusaders 0

Kateri Martin def Maddy Ruffinott 6-0, 6-0

Lilly Ma def Chona Cuberrubia 6-0, 6-0

Emilia Callery def Sam Hermann 6-0, 6-0

Juliet Homes def Allie Cavaliere 6-0, 6-0

Mia Dursht-Daphne Gray def Ashnique Powell-Jessica Connolly 6-0, 6-0

Susia Alptekin-Elaina Cummiskey def Emily Bell-Sammy Le 6-1, 6-0

Julia Tong-Hannah Riegel def Vanessa Comeau-Bella Martinez 6-0, 6-0