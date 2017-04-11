Darien Times

Schiff knocks in winning run, keeps on running

Wave 4, Cardinals 1

By Steven Buono on April 11, 2017

darien-041117barbour

Sophia Barbour gets the win on the mound. Courtesy Darien Athletic Foundation

SOFTBALL

The Wave was outhit early, but not outrun ultimately, in a 4-1 win over Greenwich at home on Monday.

Sophia Barbour struck out eight, exiling 11 on the bases, for the win.

“Definitely not our best performance, but it wasn’t our worst either,” said Darien’s Cassidy Schiff. “We put some good swings on the ball, but their defense was very solid.”

Both the Wave and Cardinals go to 2-2 on the season.

Greenwich went up 1-0 in the top of the first inning and Darien tied it with a run in the fourth.

In the bottom of the sixth, Schiff belted in the winning run with a ground ball past second base.

Hailey King and Schiff made the most of a wild pitch, motoring hard to get home, particularly Schiff from way back, and put the game away.

“I was glad we were able to rally late in the game and put some runs on the board after we tied the game,” Schiff said. “Our focus now is Trumbull tomorrow and getting some offense going early so we don’t have to keep digging ourselves out of a hole.”

