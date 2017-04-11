A mighty-at-bat start to title defense for Wave at Greenwich

BASEBALL

Darien pulled even on the new season at 2-2 with its 11-1 win at Greenwich on Monday.

But the blowout, keyed by Jake Geddes’s win on the mound, and home runs from Sean O’Malley and Casey Brown, put the Wave into high gear.

“I think that was a big win for us,” said Cord Fox. “We didn’t have the best start to the season but we were looking to bounce back and start off league play the right way.”

Darien is 1-0 in the FCIAC.

“Everyone got involved on the offensive side which really sets the tone for the rest of the season,” Fox added. “And it shows that we still have a strong presence in the FCIAC.”

Greenwich stays without a win three games in.

“It was a good answer to a tough couple of games,” said Darien coach Mike Scott, as the Wave stops a two-game slide. “It was a good way to break out.”

Peter Marren and Fin Batson had doubles.

“We were facing a good pitcher in Connor Langan (five innings, loss), one of the best in the league,” Scott said. “We had a good approach against him.”

Darien trailed 1-0 after one inning and came back with three in the top of the third, two in the fifth and six in the last inning.

“We made the most of our opportunities, where the last couple of games we were kind of getting too tight in those spots,” Scott said. “So it was good to see the offense break out. When they got their pitch, they made the most of their opportunity.”

The Wave had one error, Greenwich none.

Darien kept the Cardinals to six hits.

“It was good to see Jake Geddes on the hill, he really gave us another great outing,” said Scott, with Geddes going five and two-thirds innings, relieved by Justin Jordan and Sam Hickey. “It starts with him just being in the zone. He’s got such good stuff: he’s got a good fastball that can challenge hitters, he’s got a really good breaking pitch.”

And he’s got a challenging change-up.

“When he challenges with his fastball, it makes his breaking pitch and change-up that much more devastating,” Scott said. “He had command of the fastball and used his off-speed pitches. It forced them into a lot of uneasy swings.”

Geddes is top returner on the mound.

“So far he has taken that task and run with it,” Scott said. “We just want to keep it going from there.”