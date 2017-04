Lewis N. Bly passed away at Ashlar Village, Wallingford, on April 22 at the age of 90. He is survived by his wife Eileen, his four children, three grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. Lewis was a past member of the Noroton Yacht Club, the Darien Power Squadron, and the Darien Men’s Club.

He was a long time volunteer at Person-to-Person and a member of St. Luke’s Parish. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on April 22 at Ashlar Village in Wallingford.